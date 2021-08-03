Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Insider Sells $17,752.06 in Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,683 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $17,752.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

