Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Insider Sells $17,752.06 in Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,683 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $17,752.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
