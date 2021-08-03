CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.00. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

