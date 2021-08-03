CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,602. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.