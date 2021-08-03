CNA Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE CNA opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

