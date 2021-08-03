CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,108 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

