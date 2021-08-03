Coats Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:COA opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.65.

COA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

