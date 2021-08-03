Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Shares of COKE opened at $392.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

