Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.61

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$118.61 and last traded at C$117.16, with a volume of 19834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.81.

CCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3999989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

