Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$131.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.75.

Shares of CCA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.31. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$132.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999989 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

