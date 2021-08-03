Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.60. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$118.13, with a volume of 63,822 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3999989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

