Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.05

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 70976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,728 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

