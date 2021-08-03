Coin98 Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74.05 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $212.43 million and $74.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006619 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

