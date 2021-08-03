CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Reaches $42.12 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $42.12 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00808173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042294 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

