Coldstack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $227,630.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003639 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $227,630.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.94 or 0.99716365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00848183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.