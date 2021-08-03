Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLEGF shares. upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

