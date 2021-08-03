Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

