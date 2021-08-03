Colliers Securities Comments on Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

