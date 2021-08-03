ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $12,408.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 213.7% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008835 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,068,003,040 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

