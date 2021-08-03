Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 381,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

