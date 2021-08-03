Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Cut by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 7.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $97,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. 11,205,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,065,180. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

