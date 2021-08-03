Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 434.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

