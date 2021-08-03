Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CODYY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,203. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

