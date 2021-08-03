Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

