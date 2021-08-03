Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,446 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AON were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $259.94 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $265.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.88.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

