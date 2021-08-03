Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Square were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.26 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

