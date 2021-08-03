Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.06 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion and a PE ratio of -70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,322 shares of company stock worth $173,081,481. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

