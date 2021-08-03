Comparing Bogota Financial (BSBK) & Its Competitors

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ: BSBK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bogota Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bogota Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bogota Financial
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Bogota Financial Competitors
|110
|418
|244
|15
|2.21
Profitability
This table compares Bogota Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bogota Financial
|23.80%
|3.61%
|0.62%
|Bogota Financial Competitors
|23.62%
|9.63%
|1.02%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bogota Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bogota Financial
|$24.38 million
|$2.07 million
|59.88
|Bogota Financial Competitors
|$147.28 million
|$15.65 million
|20.60
Bogota Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. Bogota Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bogota Financial peers beat Bogota Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Bogota Financial
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.
