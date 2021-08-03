Comparing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 17.18 $128.56 million $2.00 76.00 Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $164.22, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

