Comparing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

42.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 5.45 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -15.70 Liquidia $740,000.00 162.23 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.31

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MiMedx Group and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.83%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.45%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Volatility and Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -35.25% -1,262.51% -45.91% Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59%

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Liquidia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.