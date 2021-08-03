Comparing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CAE alerts:

61.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CAE and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CAE and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 3 7 0 2.70 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.26%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.71%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than CAE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.26 -$35.77 million $0.36 84.42 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.