Comparing Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 2.48% 34.65% 7.98% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Automotive and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $51.76, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.77 billion 0.24 -$51.38 million $3.85 14.59 Jiuzi $8.21 million 10.23 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 96 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 14 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 16 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

