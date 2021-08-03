Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post sales of $180.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.80 million and the lowest is $175.64 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

