Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $31,690.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The stock has a market cap of $463.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,901,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

