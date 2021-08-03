Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

