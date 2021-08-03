Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.74 million.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 2,778,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

