Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG remained flat at $$33.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,498. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock worth $107,098,837. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

