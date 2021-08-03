Conceal Price Tops $0.28 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $6,480.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.14 or 0.99819858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.96 or 0.01028399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00331045 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00405373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00071584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,353,293 coins and its circulating supply is 11,741,343 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

