Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 10,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 895,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conduent by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
