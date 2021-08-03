Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 10,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 895,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conduent by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 173,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

