Connectome (CNTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,543.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Connectome has a market cap of $89,511.86 and approximately $125,543.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

