ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

