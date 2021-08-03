ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 328,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

