Contentos Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.97 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.01 or 0.00812288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00095133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042464 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,375,484,285 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

