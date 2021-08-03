CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Cap of $5.87 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $132,285.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 141% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00219303 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,624,646 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

