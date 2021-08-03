Contrasting Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -30.83% -27.60% Curis -292.06% -62.24% -24.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 920.54 -$117.51 million ($1.38) -1.70 Curis $10.84 million 59.20 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -11.49

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 10 1 0 2.09 Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 298.94%. Curis has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.57%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Curis.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

