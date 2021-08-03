Contrasting Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.31 $176.11 million $2.04 9.43

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.94%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

