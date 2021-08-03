Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 6,380 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,443,834. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

