Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

