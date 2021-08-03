Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

