Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 2,098,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

