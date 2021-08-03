Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 5,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

